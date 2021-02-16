Company: CLO-CLO Vegan Foods

Website: https://clocloveganfoods.com/

Introduced: February 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $9.99

Product Snapshot: CLO-CLO VEGAN FOODS has launched five new plant-based frozen pizzas.

You will feel like a part of Italy and the Tuscan Valley with CLO-CLO Tuscan Vegan Pizza! Memories will flood back to you with CLO-CLO vegan parmesan and mozzarella style cheese, caramelized onions, spinach, basil and garlic on a veggie-infused crust (cauliflower, broccoli, carrots, kale and cabbage) that tastes like it was tossed in Florence!