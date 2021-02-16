Company: CLO-CLO Vegan Foods
Website: https://clocloveganfoods.com/
Introduced: February 2021
Distribution: National
Suggested Retail Price: $9.99
Product Snapshot: CLO-CLO VEGAN FOODS has launched five new plant-based frozen pizzas.
You will feel like a part of Italy and the Tuscan Valley with CLO-CLO Tuscan Vegan Pizza! Memories will flood back to you with CLO-CLO vegan parmesan and mozzarella style cheese, caramelized onions, spinach, basil and garlic on a veggie-infused crust (cauliflower, broccoli, carrots, kale and cabbage) that tastes like it was tossed in Florence!
- Meatless Caribbean Pizza: Envision yourself on the beach with a drink in one hand and a slice of CLO-CLO Caribbean pizza in the other. The crispy gluten-free sweet potato crust is topped with healthy tomato sauce, CLO-CLO vegan habanero style cheese shreds, and internationally-inspired Jamaican jerk chicken sausage crumbles. If you cannot travel to the Caribbean, you can still feel like you are there.
- Meatless Moroccan Pizza: Take a bite of CLO-CLO Moroccan vegan pizza and the taste will transport you back to the fresh farmer’s markets in Casablanca. The vegan and gluten-free sweet potato crust along with the fresh CLO-CLO habanero style cheese shreds and exotic Moroccan chicken sausage crumble will awaken your senses and you will savor the taste long after the first bite.
- Meatless Pepperoni Pizza with Jalapeños: New CLO-CLO Meatless Pepperoni style with Jalapeños starts with a gluten-free sweet potato crust, then layers of hand-crafted CLO-CLO meatless pepperoni, spicy jalapeño peppers, and mozzarella and habanero-style cheese shreds for a one-of-a-kind vegan-based experience that will send your taste buds to Guadalajara and back!
- Sweet Potato Pizza Crusts: CLO-CLO Sweet Potato Pizza Crust is so light and crispy that it tastes like it would float away in a gentle summer breeze. CLO-CLO vegan, gluten-free sweet potato pizza crusts are so good they are a guilt-free pleasure for your health and well-being. Available in a two-pack.