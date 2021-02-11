Unique Snacks, a sixth-generation, family-owned and operated business based in southeastern PA, is commemorating 100 years as a provider of signature pretzel products with a special, one-time only online giveaway. Beginning today at 10:00 a.m. ET, the first 100 customers to leave a product review on the Unique Snacks Facebook page will receive an exclusive 100th Anniversary tin filled to the brim with the company’s top-selling pretzels, dip, and chocolate coated pretzels.

“In 1921, my family set out on a mission to create unique healthy pretzels that were not only simple and delicious but also nutritious,” stated Justin Spannuth, vice president and chief operating officer at Unique Snacks. “Today, more than a century later, that mission has not wavered, and this promotion is in celebration of our loyal customers for their support throughout the decades to position Unique Snacks as a leading provider of wholesome snacks.”

Despite a global health pandemic that began in March 2020 and resulted in months-long, mandated, stay-at-home orders, over the last year, Unique Snacks has experienced significant growth and success as a company, serving as a vital supplier to the e-commerce food market. It launched a full corporate rebrand with new packaging, doubled its website sales, experienced an approximate 575 percent increase in purchases through Amazon and registered a 30 percent increase in email opt-ins featuring deals and other useful information.

“Our success is due to our devoted customers and to our dedicated workers who help ensure our snacks make it into the hands of the consumers who rely on us the most to deliver a premium, yet affordable product,” added Spannuth. “My father and grandfather had the insight to implement a mass production oven that was instrumental in helping us expand beyond our Original “Splits” and reach additional customers. Now we our building on their foundation to be able to introduce new healthy snacks in the future that have the quality our customers have grown to expect us to deliver in every package.”

Unique Snacks has a well-established reputation for providing nutritious, high-quality products that are created with fewer ingredients to offer more flavor and healthier snacking options. The company’s Splits, Shells and Sourdough Craft Beer Pretzel Rings are Non-GMO Project Verified. The Sprouted Splits and Sprouted Shells are certified USDA Organic. All varieties of the company’s premium snacks are compatible with a variety of dietary constraints, including vegan, kosher and low cholesterol.

