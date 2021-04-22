Mavericks Snacks, known for its lightning bolt-shaped cookies and crackers, will mark its one-year anniversary on April 20th with two exciting launches. Its newly revamped website, www.mavericksnacks.com, now enables the company to ship snacks direct to consumers with “Subscribe and Save” discounts for regular re-orders. Originally sold in 8-count multipacks (reg. $7.99), the company is also relaunching all snacks in a brand-new 7-oz "sharing size" (reg. $3.99)—available on its website and through retailers where Mavericks Snacks are sold nationwide.

With both at-home snacking and the convenience of online shopping in high demand, Mavericks—a brand that celebrates kids who color outside the lines and ignore the impossible—is committed to meeting the needs of all families. Bringing the same certified awesome, kid-first flavors that can now be delivered direct and enjoyed by the handful or box, Mavericks is thrilled to offer the flexibility kids and parents crave.

“Having built my career in the kids snacking industry, I’ve witnessed dramatic usage occasion shifts and pricing sensitivity changes amidst COVID,” said father of three and Mavericks President, Christian Quie. “Mavericks needed to evolve in order to meet our consumers’ behaviors, and I’m really excited that our new sharing size packaging and pricing does just that.”

In a year of significant change, Mavericks’ commitment to providing today’s growing snackers with a food brand that is about them and for them remains the same. The company’s name, “Mavericks” was born out of a desire to empower kids’ confidence and fuel its greatness through healthy snacks with as much attitude as them—fostering the next generation of risk takers and trailblazers ready to change the world. Bearing in mind last year’s unprecedented challenges, Mavericks has stayed true to that mission—donating upwards of 80,000 snacks to families nationwide.

“Mavericks is dedicated to making healthy snacking fun and accessible,” said Marissa Hermer, entrepreneur, Mavericks founding partner and ‘super parent’ of three. “Sharing snacks with kids in need, supporting our communities—these have always been priorities, but now more than ever!”

Also unchanged is the company’s laser-focused approach to creating better-for-kids snacks in flavors they love. With only 5g of sugar per serving, Mavericks’ chocolate chip, birthday cake, and double chocolate cookies offer 40 percent less sugar than leading kids’ options. Its crackers, available in cheese, pizza and original flavors, are oven baked with 8g of whole grains in all servings—a nutritional benefit unmatched by competitors.

Partnering with the brand early on as strategic investors, actor Patrick Schwarzenegger, his sister, NY Times Best Selling author Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt, and their siblings, Christina and Christopher, recognized the many ways Mavericks stands out. “Mavericks is a game-changer for the world of kids snacking,” said Patrick. “It’s the healthier alternative I wish I had when I was growing up—delicious without the junk!”

As a new mother and dog-mom to her own pup called Maverick, Katherine loved the name of the brand and the product itself. “Finding snacks that are yummy, healthy and fun can be a challenge, but Mavericks simplifies that very aspect for families and satisfies cravings for all age groups. It’s a snack that I love, the kids in my life love, and even my siblings love snacking on.”

First-time shoppers on Mavericks’ website can receive 20 percent off their order with promo code BDAY20, along with a free box of their signature Birthday Cake Cookiez while supplies last. Mavericks Snacks can also be purchased at Whole Foods Market (and via local Amazon Prime Now delivery service where available), as well as through online retail partners Amazon.com and Thrive Market.

For more information, visit www.mavericksnacks.com.

