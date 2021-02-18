Company: Alfa Laval

Website: www.alfalaval.us

Equipment Snapshot: Looking to eliminate lumping when dispersing and dissolving powdered pectin? Try the Alfa Laval Hybrid Powder Mixer (HPM) before you invest in a new powder mixer. Test results show you can cut mixing time by up to 30 percent while increasing yield and product quality.

Conduct a trial using the Alfa Laval HPM either on site at your manufacturing facility or at the Alfa Laval Fluid Handling Application & Innovative Centre in Kolding, Denmark. Working with industry experts, you can optimize powder mixing based on your exact process requirements and formulations under near-actual operating conditions.

Don’t worry if you cannot be physically present; you can join the trials by live video link. The test results are all the proof you will need.

With the HPM, pectin dispersion and dissolution are straightforward. The HPM is the only hygienic mixer capable of aspirating powder while simultaneously pumping viscous solutions at pressures of 4 bar or more—without requiring an additional pump. A recent HPM trial for a European food processor eliminated lumping issues while preparing concentrated pectin solutions used for fruit preparation recipes.

“The HPM cuts process time by 30 percent, increasing quality and yield,” says Frédéric Liot, business development food, industry management, Alfa Laval. He adds: "This powder mixer delivers fully hydrated pectin solutions at concentrations of 8 percent or higher. Free of lumps and immediately available for further processing, it produces a longer lasting pectin solution, which increases yield and cuts overall pectin costs".

