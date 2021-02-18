Batory Foods, a national sales and supply chain management solutions provider of commodity and specialty food ingredients, has launched Batory Smartboards, an insight and inspiration microsite for the food & beverage industry. The site was created to offer training, provide innovative application ideas and foster collaboration among potential partners. Serving as an online community for various stakeholders, the platform will allow for sharing unique perspectives and experiences regarding the tools, insights, and resources necessary to thrive in the food, beverage, and nutrition/nutraceutical industries.

Located at BatorySmartboards.com, the site is designed as an “all things food ingredients” home that aims to enhance customer experiences and showcase vendor capabilities. Visitors to the site can explore a wide array of content including innovative, on-trend product news, market insights, trend analysis, application recipes and case studies highlighting successful power partnerships with food, beverage and nutrition companies. In addition, the site will house on-demand assets like white papers, newsletters, infographics and survey results.

Founded in 1979, Batory Foods supplies leading U.S. food, beverage and nutrition industry manufacturers with a comprehensive lineup of high-quality ingredients. Operating a nationwide system of warehouses and distribution centers for quick and efficient product delivery, the company serves as matchmaker and conduit between food ingredient producers and well-regarded food & beverage brands.

“As a distributor that works closely with various segments of the food, beverage and nutrition sectors – including premium ingredient suppliers, formulation specialists and brand owners—Batory Foods is in a unique position to host a community that shares best practices for various steps along the product development journey,” said Parveen Werner, vice president of strategy, marketing innovation, and commercial excellence for Batory Foods. “We look forward to steadily adding content to Batory Smartboards with the goal of maintaining a robust educational and collaborative experience for all stakeholders.”

Looking ahead, Batory Foods plans to incorporate into the site live events such as lunch & learns, demonstrations, webinars and workshops, as well as facilitate in-person meetings through the site.