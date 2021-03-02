Company: Batory Foods

Website: www.batoryfoods.com

Ingredient Snapshot: Batory Foods, a national sales and supply chain management solutions provider of commodity and specialty food ingredients, has introduced Batory Sweet Essentials, a new line-up of five scientifically-developed high intensity sweetener blends that are sucrose replacers, created for optimum performance in sugar reduction and replacement. The interchangeable line of sweeteners eliminates the need for manufacturers to reformulate recipes to offer lower sugar alternatives. Batory Sweet Essentials meet FDA GRAS regulations and are ideal for use across virtually all dairy, frozen, snack, baked and beverage applications.

According to market research by Mintel, 48 percent of U.S. consumers said the “no added sugar” claim was more appealing than “low/reduced sugar,” and this demand for palpable, nutritious food with no sugar is driving sugar reduction market growth. Additionally, added sugars are found in a variety of foods and beverages for different reasons, many times for functions beyond sweetness such as flavor balance or preservation. Yet existing stand-alone sugar reduction and replacement ingredients such as polyols, sugar alcohols, soluble fibers, high-potency sweeteners and rare sugars often lack sufficient flavor, functionality and overall performance, making them difficult to utilize during product development. As a result, Batory Foods saw an opportunity to develop a high intensity sugar replacement portfolio.

Building on the growing demand for plant-based, naturally-derived high intensity sweeteners like Stevia, the Batory Sweet Essentials portfolio comprises five formulations with varying degrees of sweetness equivalence compared to sucrose:

B-TRU: Erythritol, Allulose, Stevia Extract Applications: Bakery; Cereals; Bars; Yogurt (regular); Gelatin/Puddings and Fillings; Confections; Jams and Jellies; Condiments (Sauces & Dressings); Beverages

Erythritol, Allulose, Stevia Extract B-INTENSE: Erythritol, Allulose, Steviol Glycosides, Stevia Extract Applications: Bakery; Bars; Cereals; Yogurt (regular); Confections; Gelatins/Puddings and Fillings; Jams and Jellies; Condiments (Sauces & Dressings); Beverages

Erythritol, Allulose, Steviol Glycosides, Stevia Extract B-FIBER: Erythritol, Soluble Corn Fiber, Allulose, Stevia Extract Applications: Frozen Dairy and non-Dairy Desserts; Bakery; Bars; Cereals; Confections; Yogurt (regular and frozen); Condiments (Sauces & Dressings); Beverages

Erythritol, Soluble Corn Fiber, Allulose, Stevia Extract B-CLEAR(E): Erythritol, Steviol Glycosides, Stevia Extract Applications: Applications: Bars; Bakery; Cereals; Fillings; Confections; Jams and Jellies; Condiments (Sauces & Dressings), Beverages

Erythritol, Steviol Glycosides, Stevia Extract B-CLEAR(A): Allulose, Steviol Glycosides, Stevia Extract Applications: Beverages; Bakery; Bars; Frostings; Fillings; Confections; Syrups; Instant Coffee & Tea; Condiments (Sauces & Dressings); Cereals

All Batory Sweet Essentials sweetener blends provide adequate sweetness with no unpleasant aftertaste, are pre-blended for ease of use in matching sweetness and functionality and meet clean label standards. Each is low on the glycemic index, keto-friendly and diabetic-friendly.

“Sugar reduction requires a delicate balance between flavor and function,” said Parveen Werner, vice president, strategy, marketing innovation and commercial excellence at Batory Foods, Inc. “This is top of mind not only for product developers, but also sweetener specialists. Batory Sweet Essentials take the guesswork out of reducing or replacing sugar, making ingredients research and experimenting that much simpler.”