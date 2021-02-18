Eriez has announced the completion of a major expansion to its Wager Road facility, located in Erie, Pennsylvania, approximately 15 miles from the company’s world headquarters. The expanded space will support Eriez’ strategic growth initiatives for global research and development (R&D), aftermarket repair and testing, and recycling equipment technology.

Eriez purchased the Wager Road building in 2011. The company broke ground on this latest expansion in January 2020. This project is the largest investment that Eriez has made to date at this facility.

The plant expansion adds 38,000 square feet to the existing building, bringing it to 148,000 square feet. This facility expansion includes adding another manufacturing bay to the current plant. This new manufacturing bay has three distinct business purposes supporting key strategic initiatives. Initially, there will be a new Recycling Test Center established that provides large equipment demonstration testing capabilities; enabling full-scale evaluations of customer product streams.

Another section of the new manufacturing bay is additional floor space for the Aftermarket Repair Center. The footprint of the new repair center will double in size as a result of this expansion. The final section within the new manufacturing bay will be a new R&D area that will support new global product development programs.

This expansion project also includes a new Electronics Lab that will house the next generation electronics product development activities. This new lab will include a main product test area, an electrical hardware development lab, a magnetics testing and materials lab, and a software and circuit board development area.

Eriez-USA Vice President and General Manager Tim Gland says, “The expanded repair, testing, demonstration and R&D areas will allow us to complete even bigger projects and pilot tests, speed up and enhance product development activities, and offer additional aftermarket repair capabilities with faster turnaround times. We are proud to make this latest investment in Erie, Pennsylvania.”