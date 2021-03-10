Matt Baker has joined Schust as project manager. Baker will provide customers with an air pollution control project that is done safely and meets or exceeds the customer’s clean air goals and objectives.

Baker has nearly 10 years of industrial project experience in design and project management.

“Here at Schust, we strive to hire the most qualified and experienced people in the industry,” says Eric Weaver, manager of projects. “His skill sets are exactly what we look for in candidates and he is already contributing to this excellent team.”

Baker will assist with developing, organizing, managing, and planning complex air pollution control projects from installation to completion. “I enjoy visiting our customer locations and seeing projects that we fabricate and install transform from blueprints to a functioning air pollution control system,” says Baker.

Baker currently holds an Associate’s Degree in Mechanical Engineering Technology and will complete his Bachelor of Science degree for Mechanical Engineering in May 2022, both from Purdue University Fort Wayne.