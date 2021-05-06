Schust, a member of the Scheuch Group, is a provider of turnkey industrial ventilation solutions. As an essential business that provides air pollution control systems, parts, and service that help to keep critical manufacturing compliant and operational, Schust continues to experience tremendous growth and as a result is pleased to announce organizational changes.

Dwight Savage has joined Schust as project manager. Savage will provide customers with an air pollution control project that is done safely and meets or exceeds the customer’s clean air goals and objectives.

Savage has nearly 10 years of foundry experience where he has been responsible for a variety of construction and large capital projects. In addition, his entire professional career has been in the construction industry.

“We strive to hire the most qualified and experienced people in the industry,” says Eric Weaver, manager of projects. “He will be a great addition to our amazing project management team with the skill sets he has developed and brought to the table.”

Savage will assist with developing, organizing, managing, and planning complex air pollution control projects from installation to completion. “I count it a privilege to be joining the Schust family,” says Savage. “I look forward to many years of successfully meeting the needs of our customers together.”