Company: Pretzels, Inc.

Website: pretzels-inc.com

Introduced: March 2021

Distribution: National

Product Snapshot: Pretzels, Inc., a manufacturer of pretzels and other snack products, announced today that the company has expanded its product line to offer almond butter filled pretzels. This addition complements Pretzels’ other snack offerings, which fulfill consumer demand for pretzel-based snacks that are tasty, satiating, and healthy.

The almond butter filled pretzel will be available under the Harvest Road brand on March 22, 2021 at select Walmart stores nationwide. Pretzels is also partnering with numerous retailers with premium private label offerings.

“We are thrilled to launch our new almond butter filled pretzel, which exemplifies our commitment to innovation,” said Greg Pearson, chief executive officer of Pretzels, Inc. “We continue to develop our exceptional pipeline of differentiated products to serve changing consumer preferences. Innovation is at the heart of everything we do—from our dedicated R&D team, which has doubled in size over the past year, to our state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities and innovation center. We are well-positioned to drive growth in our business and our customers’ businesses, while reaching consumers with the innovative products that they crave.”

As Pretzels invests in its future and the future of its customers, the company is always evaluating opportunities, conducting consumer insight research, and exploring new, high-value products. Insights leading to the launch of almond butter included:

Filled pretzels have seen tremendous popularity over the last several years, growing 17.5 percent on volume in 2020.

Almond butter is the clear favorite in the nut butter category, growing 18.6 percent on volume while the total nut butter category grew 8.5 percent in 2020.

“Through our consumer insights work, we kept hearing requests for variety, and in particular, requests for new types of great tasting filled pretzels,” Pearson said. “Likewise, our customers were requesting premium products to increase basket ring. Combining these insights with the over-performance of both filled pretzels and jarred almond butter in market, it was clear we could bring high value to customers with this product.”

For more information on the almond butter filled pretzel, as well as Pretzels’ diverse product portfolio, which touches filled pretzels, seasoned pretzels, classic pretzels, organic cheese puffs, and more, visit pretzels-inc.com.