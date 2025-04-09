Reese's launches Filled Pretzels

Hershey's Reese's brand has just introduced a new snack: Reese's Filled Pretzels, a crunchy, peanut-butter packed combo. The pretzel's filling is reportedly a thick and creamy peanut butter similar to the center of a Reese's.

"We know our fans are always on the hunt for new ways to get their Reese's peanut butter fix and trust us, this one's a total game-changer," says Natalie Perera, director of salty snacks at The Hershey Company. "Crunchy, creamy, sweet, salty—it's like the snack universe finally got it right. One bite, and you'll get it."

Reese's Filled Pretzels are rolling out nationwide right now in three sizes: 5-oz bags, 9-oz pouches, and 18-oz sharing-size jars. Pricing is at the sole discretion of the retailer.

