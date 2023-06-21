Ocean Spray Cranberries Inc., the agricultural cooperative owned by roughly 700 family farmers, has today announced the launch of Snack Medley, a fruit snack experience of sweet and tangy dried cranberries paired with other premium fruits. Snack Medley is available in three varieties: Cran-Blueberry, Cran-Pineapple, and Cran-Mango.

Snack Medley continues Ocean Spray’s expansion into snacking occasions and commitment to providing families with wholesome snacking options. Each box contains five single-serve one-ounce pouches.

"Our team at Ocean Spray is always looking for ways to bring delicious and nutritious options to families," said Kelvin Vuong, senior director of brand marketing, USA Foods and Snacking, at Ocean Spray. "With Snack Medley, we've created a perfect combination of flavors that will satisfy cravings needed for busy days. We are excited to introduce this delightful new snack experience to our customers."

Ocean Spray Snack Medley is available now at Walmart stores nationwide and will be in grocery retailers this summer, including Kroger, Meijer, HEB, and Stop & Shop. For more information, visit oceanspray.com.