Company: PepsiCo

Website: www.hilolife.com

Introduced: March 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $19.99 (12-ct.)

Product Snapshot: Hilo Life, a brand on a mission to make foods a source of joy for carb counters, is announcing today the launch of a keto-friendly, almond flour-based chip. This exciting innovation delivers a crunchy texture and bold flavor with 3 grams net carbs and 9 grams protein per serving1. Available in three popular snack flavor profiles, Nacho Cheese, Ranch and Spicy Salsa, the tortilla style chips were developed for carb-conscious snackers who have 'Nosh-talgia' and miss traditional chips.

"We connected directly with consumers who follow a keto lifestyle to learn what they were missing, and a top request was a carb-conscious chip that tastes like the snacks they used to love. We also identified almond flour as a very popular ingredient and used that insight to develop something truly unique that delivers on protein content and 3g net carbs," said Amanda Cheung, brand director for Hilo Life. "We recognized a delicious opportunity to innovate and bring our consumers a keto-friendly snack with the flavors and textures they crave."

Hilo Life's new chips are made with defatted almond flour for less fat and more protein than traditional almond flour, marking the first major brand to introduce a keto-friendly, almond flour-based chip. Per 1 ounce bag, Hilo Life's Almond Flour Tortilla Style Chips have 3 grams of net carbs, 9 grams of protein and 0 grams of added sugar. The chips are now available in three flavors and in a variety pack on Amazon and at HiloLife.com.