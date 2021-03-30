Tate & Lyle is pleased to introduce the “Collaborate at Home Kitchen,” a digital engagement hub where food and beverage manufacturers can explore trends, science and solutions that power modern consumer choices. The hub also provides users with access to Tate & Lyle’s experts, as well as additional resources to help them find solutions to their formulation challenges.

The “Collaborate at Home Kitchen” is a convenient tool focusing on what is most important to food and beverage manufacturers: their end consumers. The hub, which will be continuously updated with new information and insights, guides users through a sleek and modern virtual kitchen where they can click on various food and beverage hotspots to get a taste of Tate & Lyle’s thought leadership and category solutions.

In addition to specific food and beverage category topics, the virtual kitchen features several other hotspots where users can learn more about Tate & Lyle’s new Nutrition Centre, sustainability program, upcoming events/webinars, and even meet members of the team through “Faces of Innovation” videos.

Tate & Lyle understands the importance of making food not only tastier, but healthier. According to its proprietary research, 81 percent of US consumers are reading nutrition labels, with 79 percent reading the list of ingredients. This is causing formulators to adapt and appeal to constantly evolving consumer needs and consumption changes. The clickable content available in the virtual kitchen highlights Tate & Lyle’s innovative ingredients, expertise and technologies and demonstrates how, with the right solutions toolbox and scientific know-how, it is possible to deliver on both taste and nutrition across food and beverage categories.

“The ‘Collaborate at Home Kitchen’ offers our customers a detailed tour of Tate & Lyle’s approach to providing solutions that address some of the most important trends facing food and beverage producers in North America,” said Bill Magee, senior vice president and general manager, Food and Beverage Solutions, North America.

“The past year has forced almost everyone to become more creative—often at home in their own kitchens,” added Magee. “The ‘Collaborate at Home Kitchen’ is another opportunity for us to help our customers overcome the ever-changing challenges facing the food and beverage industry.

The introduction of the hub reinforces Tate & Lyle’s commitment to its purpose of Improving Lives for Generations. By exploring different food and beverage areas in the kitchen, visitors can fill their digital grocery bag. Once full, Tate & Lyle will donate 40 meals to the Northern Illinois Food Bank, with a target of providing a total of 40,000 meals to families in need.

Whether it’s from an innovation, nutrition, cost or other perspective, Tate & Lyle’s experts look forward to connecting with new and existing customers to discuss how they can work together to continue Improving Lives for Generations.