Tate & Lyle PLC (Tate & Lyle), a global provider of food and beverage solutions and ingredients, is pleased to announce the launch of Stabiliser University, a new online modular course designed to help formulators and food scientists solve even the toughest stabilizer formulation challenges.

The first module—entitled “Stabiliser Fundamentals”—will take place at 9 am (CDT) on Tuesday, 13 April 2021. The one-hour session will cover the basic principles of formulating with stabilisers, challenges stabilisers can solve in food and beverage formulations, and how manufacturing and processing can impact formulation choices. Registration is free and accessible via this link.

Selecting the appropriate stabilizer is key to solving challenges relating to taste, texture, mouthfeel, processing and labelling for new and reformulated food products. This online course is designed to help formulators address these issues and to provide a forum for them to learn about and discuss the latest science and trends relating to the stabilization of food and beverages.

Veronica Cueva, senior vice president, food & beverage solutions global technology at Tate & Lyle, said: “Food science plays an essential role both when reformulating and developing new products to bring to market, which is why food technology matters. We offer solutions and deliver detailed technical support on how to apply the solutions to our customers’ recipes, including both formulation and processing knowledge. Stabiliser University™ is another tool to help our customers on the journey.”

Darrin Peterson, global head of stablization & functional systems at Tate & Lyle, said: “I am thrilled we are launching the first of many Stabiliser University modules this month. This is an opportunity for our customers to gain better insights into and understanding of the complex nature of stabilisation, and for Tate & Lyle to demonstrate our industry-leading knowledge of this essential functionality in the food industry.”

The launch of Tate & Lyle’s Stabiliser University follows the success of three other curriculums—Texture University, Sweetener University, and Fibre University—which have attracted many thousands of attendees worldwide. Tate & Lyle continues to share its product and application knowledge to help the industry create next-generation products that address health challenges in society, delivering on its purpose of Improving Lives for Generations.