The Promotion In Motion Companies, Inc. has donated $100,000 to non-profits fighting food insecurity across the U.S. and Canada. The donation was divided among 13 charities, all nominated by company associates.

The charities selected support efforts to eradicate food insecurity through a variety of locally sourced solutions. The non-profit organizations that received donations include:

“This past year has been a challenging one for so many. It is more important than ever to contribute and give back,” said The Promotion In Motion Companies CEO, Michael G. Rosenberg. “We are proud to use the power of our organization to help support the heroes who work on the front lines every day to end food insecurity.”