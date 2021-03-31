The Promotion In Motion Companies, Inc. has donated $100,000 to non-profits fighting food insecurity across the U.S. and Canada. The donation was divided among 13 charities, all nominated by company associates.
The charities selected support efforts to eradicate food insecurity through a variety of locally sourced solutions. The non-profit organizations that received donations include:
- City Harvest - City Harvest is New York City’s largest food rescue organization, helping to feed the more than 1.5 million food-insecure New Yorkers across the five boroughs.
- Food Bank of the Hudson Valley – The Food Bank of the Hudson Valley is dedicated to alleviating hunger while preventing the waste of wholesome food and serves more than 1,000 member agencies in 23 counties.
- Interfaith Food Pantry Network – The Interfaith Food Pantry Network is on a mission to improve the health and wellbeing of Morris County residents in need by providing access to food, nutrition education and related resources through its pantries and partner agencies.
- Connex4NPO – Connex4NPO is a charitable organization that is committed to servicing individuals and families in local NJ communities and neighboring states throughout the pandemic and beyond who are facing food insecurity.
- Operation Homefront - Operation Homefront’s mission is to build strong, stable, and secure military families in the communities they have worked so hard to protect.
- Table to Table - Table to Table is a community-based food rescue program that collects perishable food from donors (supermarkets, food distributors, restaurants and commercial kitchens) that would otherwise be wasted and delivers it to organizations that serve people experiencing hunger including food pantries, shelters, day care/after school programs, senior adult centers, and programs serving the working poor.
- Guild of St. Margaret in Middletown, NY - The Guild of St. Margaret is an outreach program of Grace Episcopal Church that serves the hungry 365 days a year without charge, qualifications or condescension, offering an on-site meal program and a new Emergency Food Pantry for COVID relief.
- Rent Party Pantry - Rent Party Pantry, Inc. supports three local food pantries and has donated almost $100,000 to these pantries in the last five years.
- Kylee's Kare Kits for Kidz – Kylee's Kare Kits for Kidz, Inc. was created to help provide food for children who receive school provided breakfasts and lunches but do not have enough food in their homes during weekends and holidays.
- Interfaith Food Pantry of the Oranges - The Interfaith Food Pantry of the Oranges provides supplemental and emergency food, fresh produce, diapers, feminine hygiene products and toiletries to low-income individuals and families.
- Feed Ontario - From securing fresh and healthy food sources, to driving change through policy research and innovative programming, Feed Ontario unites food banks, industry partners, and local communities to end hunger and poverty.
- Community FoodBank of NJ - The Community FoodBank of New Jersey is the leading anti-hunger and anti-poverty organization in the state. Two warehouse facilities serve area programs and community partners within 15 counties.
- The For Good Foundation – The For Good Foundation has sourced more than $11 Million of food to food banks across Canada. The organization has no employees, office space, or overhead because it is run by volunteers, which means that 100% of ALL donations go back to the cause.
“This past year has been a challenging one for so many. It is more important than ever to contribute and give back,” said The Promotion In Motion Companies CEO, Michael G. Rosenberg. “We are proud to use the power of our organization to help support the heroes who work on the front lines every day to end food insecurity.”