Company: TricorBraun Flex

Website: www.tricorbraunflex.com

Packaging Snapshot: TricorBraun Flex, the flexible packaging division of global packaging business TricorBraun, has partnered with standardized recycling labeling system How2Recycle, enabling TricorBraun Flex to offer additional recyclable packaging options for customers. TricorBraun Flex joins How2Recycle with PolyRecycle, a pre-approved, flexible polyethylene (PE) film packaging material.

How2Recycle is a standardized labeling system that clearly communicates recycling instructions to the public. Variations in recycling programs, unclear labeling, and inaccurate recyclability claims can make proper recycling a challenge for consumers. The How2Recycle label includes clear and concise information on how consumers should prepare their packaging for disposal, including its recyclability, any preparation needed, and any delineation between different packaging components.

“We are proud to partner with How2Recycle, joining its mission to take the guesswork out of recycling for consumers, and simplifying the process for our customers who seek sustainable packaging options,” said Glenn Sacco, vice president, commercial, TricorBraun Flex. “We’re ready to help customers with their packaging needs, no matter where they are in their sustainable journey.”

TricorBraun Flex’s PolyRecycle—which works well with dry, free-flowing products with low barrier requirements such as specialty food, pet treats, and powders—is available now and pre-qualified for Store Drop-off by consumers in the U.S., and curbside in Canada. Brands must be a member of How2Recycle and submit a request in order to utilize this labeling system. Store drop-off locations can be found on the How2Recycle web site.

For more information about How2Recycle, visit the website. To inquire about TricorBraun Flex’s pre-qualified materials, please contact 800.562.2247.