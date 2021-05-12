Company: TricorBraun

Website: www.tricorbraunflex.com

Packaging Snapshot: TricorBraun Flex, the flexible packaging division of global packaging business TricorBraun, has launched Biotre 3.0, a fully-compostable, plant-based packaging material.

Biotre is a flexible packaging film made from renewable and compostable resources, such as wood and pulp. Available in a range of sizes, Biotre can reduce the amount of packaging in waste disposal because it breaks down naturally in a home composting environment. Biotre also preserves natural resources by reducing the use of fossil fuel and mineral resources.

“Since we first developed Biotre in 2011, we’ve continually worked to improve it to provide our customers with packaging options that protect both product and planet,” said Glenn Sacco, vice president, commercial, TricorBraun Flex. “We’re proud to provide customers seeking sustainable solutions with the latest and most complete Biotre version, fully-compostable and plant-based.”

Biotre 3.0 is available for specialty food and snacks, pet treats, nutraceuticals, and other non-coffee products. TricorBraun Flex is also working on a solution for coffee products.

The new version of Biotre is an industrial compostable in compliance with the ASTM D6868 testing standard for compostable plastics coated with paper. A majority of the package’s film layers are made from renewable, plant-based materials; these components absorb greenhouse gas CO2 through natural plant respiration prior to use in packaging. The package is made from high barrier materials, preventing the permeation of water, oil, oxygen, gas, or light. Biotre 3.0 can be disposed of in curbside composting bins.

For more information about Biotre 3.0, contact TBflex@tricorbraunflex.com