Global bakery manufacturer and ingredients supplier Dawn Foods has announced the acquisition of JABEX, a family-owned manufacturer specializing in high-quality fruit-based products for the bakery industry, headquartered in Bielsko-Biala, Poland.

This strategic acquisition expands Dawn Foods’ global manufacturing footprint and strengthens its operations and supply chain in Central and Eastern Europe. It also creates opportunities to better serve and meet the needs of Dawn’s customers in this region.

In addition to the benefits of geographic expansion, the JABEX portfolio complements the products Dawn currently offers. By combining the portfolios of both organizations, Dawn strengthens its offering of high-quality fruit-based products.

“The acquisition of JABEX is an exciting expansion of Dawn's manufacturing capabilities and customer base in Europe,” said Carrie Jones-Barber, CEO, Dawn Foods. “JABEX's products are complementary to Dawn’s own industry-leading product portfolio. We look forward to working with our new team members from JABEX to deliver our insights, innovations, and bakery expertise to even more customers, together.”

“Partnering with Dawn Foods and getting access to their global sweet bakery expertise and insights will enable us to continue to develop on-trend and high-quality fruit-based products for our customers and to accomplish our growth ambitions together,” said Jan Gańczarczyk, owner of JABEX.

All JABEX team members will remain with the company and play a crucial role in the integration of the business with Dawn.