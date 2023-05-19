US Foods Holding Corp. announced that it has agreed to acquire Renzi Foodservice, a broadline distributor located in Watertown, New York. The acquisition, which is the first for the company since April 2020 and the first under CEO Dave Flitman’s leadership, will allow US Foods to further expand its reach into central upstate New York, where the company does not have a distribution center.

Family-owned for two generations, Renzi Foodservice has more than $180 million in annual revenue and serves more than 2,300 independent restaurants, healthcare facilities, schools, government organizations, convenience stores, and other customers. Renzi Foodservice will continue to operate in the 110,000 square foot facility where it conducts business today.

“We look forward to welcoming the Renzi team to US Foods as we continue to deliver on our long-range plan and enhance our position with new and existing customers throughout the region,” said Flitman. “As one of the most respected family-owned and operated broadline foodservice distributors in Northern and Central New York, Renzi has built a strong reputation for great customer service and high-quality food from their modern distribution facility in Watertown, New York.”

“We are proud to be joining US Foods as our companies have many similarities, most important of which is the passion for bringing value to customers to help them succeed and a commitment to helping associates grow and thrive,” said Jude Renzi, CEO of Renzi Foodservice. “We look forward to US Foods investing in our business and expanding access to new and innovative products and business solutions to help our customers continue to grow their businesses profitably. The entire Renzi family thanks all our valued employees and customers who have supported us throughout our 46 years.”

Pending regulatory approval, the acquisition is expected to close in the third quarter of 2023. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.