Bedford Industries is celebrating its first Earth Month being powered by a 100 percent net-zero carbon power supply.

A recent decision by its energy supplier, Worthington Public Utilities, gives Bedford the ability to manufacture its packaging solutions used globally by bakery, produce, coffee, and medical industries from carbon-free and renewable energy sources, like wind, solar and water.

As one of the utilities’ largest customers, Bedford President Jay Milbrandt applauded the WPU’s decision to switch to a 100 percent net-zero carbon power supply.

“To meet Bedford’s product demands, production occurs 24 hours a day, seven days per week,” Milbrandt said. “Being certain that the energy powering our production lines is a 100 percent net-zero carbon power supply aligns with Bedford’s mission to a more sustainable future. We know our customers will also appreciate this commitment from WPU.”

Bedford has long prioritized saving energy when possible. In 2019, it was recognized for its energy-saving efforts it made during its most recent facility expansion. The energy-efficient technology Bedford installed was estimated to result in electric savings to power 21 homes a year.

The recent action by WPU features 81 percent carbon-free power as well as 31 percent renewable power, featuring hydro, wind and solar. To ensure power reliability, the WPU’s power supply does include a mixture of fossil fuels. However, any use of fossil fuels is offset through the utility’s purchase of Renewable Energy Certificates, which are proof that electricity was generated from carbon-free, renewable facilities. WPU’s Water & Light Commission took the official action in early March, but the participation was retroactive to January.