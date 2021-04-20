Company: Better Brand, Inc.

Website: www.eatbetter.com

Introduced: May 2021

Distribution: National

Product Snapshot: Better Brand, Inc., a food tech startup, has announced plans to launch its first product, The Better Bagel—turning one of the most carb-heavy foods into the carb equivalent of ½ of an orange, or 1/5th of a banana.

The Company pairs its Grain-changing Technology with real, clean-label ingredients to break a paradigm in diet and healthy eating—allowing consumers the freedom to indulge in their favorite comfort foods without restriction. Better Brand’s products feature fewer carbs, more protein, chef-crafted flavor, and plant-based ingredients alongside its proprietary food technology to take the "guilty" out of "guilty pleasure."

The announcement comes on the heels of Better Brand’s unprecedented raise, marking the company’s founder, Aimee Yang, an LA-based, Asian American female entrepreneur, as the first sole female founder to raise over $1M in a venture led pre-seed round across the food tech, food and beverage, and consumer sectors (as noted by Crunchbase). The round was led by VERSO Capital, an active player in the food tech space who has invested over $245M in startups across the food tech, climate tech, and biotech sectors throughout the past four years, placing Better Brand in a portfolio amongst food tech giants Impossible Foods and Eat Just, Inc. VERSO was joined by a suite of notable investors including Wendy’s heir Sean Thomas, actress Emmy Rossum, and Venture for America’s CEO Dorie Smith.

“There are so many incredible advancements being made in the food tech space every day—the majority of which currently surround the production of alternate, plant-based proteins,” said Yang, who also serves as the company’s CEO. “We’ve found that the majority of anxieties surrounding diet are weight-related, and largely driven by refined carb consumption. We’re excited to be leading innovation in this category, with the goal of creating a world where consumers have the ability to eat freely without restriction or worry, while improving human health on a macro level.”

The Better Bagel will feature 5g of net carbs, and be housed in design forward, sustainable packaging with a transparent case, showcasing the brand’s dedication to all natural, Non-GMO Project Verified ingredients, along with the set of simple, yet powerful beliefs the company was founded on: the belief that unnecessary limits are meant to be broken; that everyone deserves to enjoy freedom and joy to the fullest; the belief that a Better world is possible—and that together, we’ll create it. The product will be available for purchase in select retailers nationwide, and via the company’s website, www.eatbetter.com, in May 2021. To learn more about Better Brand, visit eatbetter.com; and follow the brand on Instagram @eatbetter.