Company: Amazon

Website: www.amazon.com

Introduced: April 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $2.49-$3.29

Product Snapshot: Today, Amazon has announced the launch of Aplenty, a new private label food brand that is currently available online and in-store at Amazon Fresh.

Each product is developed to the highest standards with recipes rooted in quality ingredients to deliver great taste without artificial flavors, synthetic colors, or high fructose corn syrup. To guarantee quality, every product is rigorously taste-tested to exceed customers’ expectations, and Amazon stands by this promise with its Delicious Guarantee: if you don’t love it, they will refund you the purchase price.

From familiar favorites to everyday indulgences, Aplenty offers products that are thoughtfully crafted using high-quality ingredients and cooking methods to deliver big flavor. Some available products include Parmesan, Garlic and Herbs Pita Chips that are twice-baked for extra crunch; small batch Pink Himalayan Sea Salt Kettle Cooked Potato Chips; slow-baked Cornbread Crackers; Salted Caramel Chip Mini Cookies made with real butter and sugar; and Honey Dijon Mustard made with #1 stoneground mustard seed and real honey. In the next year, Aplenty is launching hundreds of products across all categories, including confections, salty snacks, cookies/crackers, frozen foods, condiments & sauces, seasonings, baking mixes, and pantry staples.

To shop for Aplenty at your local Amazon Fresh grocery store, find the closest location here, or shop online here.