Albertsons Companies, Inc. today introduced its newest private label brand, Overjoyed, marking the company’s first major PL debut in recent years. Designed to inspire and elevate every occasion, Overjoyed offers shoppers a curated selection of products including cupcakes, candles, and liners; cookies; chocolatey trail mixes; cheesecakes; and sprinkles. An extension of Overjoyed, Overjoyed Boutique features decorative vases, candles, and seasonal gifts to make every day sparkle. Overjoyed and Overjoyed Boutique are available now in Albertsons Cos. stores including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Acme, and Shaw’s.

“At Albertsons Cos., we are dedicated to bringing people together around the joys of food, and our newest Own Brand, Overjoyed, underscores this commitment by helping shoppers celebrate the joys of every day and connect with loved ones,” says Brandon Brown, SVP Own Brands for Albertsons Cos. "We are constantly evaluating how well we're meeting our customers' needs through our Own Brands portfolio, and we realized we had an opportunity to create a brand to celebrate life's every day, special moments. With Overjoyed, we look forward to helping our loyal customers create an emotional connection and lasting memories from hosting a hot fudge sundae party to surprising the family with cupcakes for dessert to treating a teacher or neighbor with holiday trail mix ‘just because.'"

Overjoyed high-quality products can be found throughout the store in key categories including bakery and décor, snack mixes, candy, cookies, and celebration supplies. Shoppers will be tempted by indulgent treats such as French macarons, s’mores trail mix, and chocolate fudge brownie ice cream cake. For customers looking to create their own desserts, Overjoyed offers whimsical fairytale princesses or dinosaurs and sharks sprinkles, colorful cupcake liners, chocolate chips, and marshmallows, to name a few. Overjoyed Boutique features giftable items for any occasion such as a scented candles, flower vases, and seasonal décor. Additionally, each holiday season, Overjoyed will introduce seasonal items and treats to celebrate such as vampire fang gummies and decorate-your-own graveyard cookie kits for Halloween.

Promoted via the company’s email, social, and digital channels, Overjoyed marketing features a lively color palette, captivating details, sparkles, and a consistent teal logo, bringing the brand’s optimistic, cheerful and magnetic personality to life.

Overjoyed is the latest addition to the company’s PL portfolio, which includes trusted household names such as Signature Select, O Organics, Lucerne, Open Nature, Primo Taglio, waterfront Bistro, Soleil, and Value Corner.

