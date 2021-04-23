The Fresh Factory, a platform for plant-based and clean-label brands, is excited to announce their acquisition of Phyter Food and expansion into the quickly growing refrigerated-bar category.

The Fresh Factory, located in Carol Stream, Illinois, creates, manufactures for, and partners with emerging food and beverage brands. Their focus is plant-based food made with fresh produce and recognizable ingredients, and they’ve built a vertically integrated platform to accelerate the growth of new brands in the space. Phyter Food, with its focus on healthy snacks with fresh ingredients, fits perfectly within their brand ethos.

Founded in 2016 by Gloria Athanis, Chef David Choi Jr, and Jeff Adeszko, Phyter Food creates produce-forward, dessert-like refrigerated bars in a facility just ten minutes from the Fresh Factory. With the acquisition, Phyter Food will join a larger company with more resources, and the Fresh Factory will increase its manufacturing capabilities and expand into the bar category.

“We are really excited about teaming up with Phyter,” Bill Besenhofer, president and COO of the Fresh Factory, commented. “Phyter will give us the ability to reach more customers in a food category that we have been looking to get into. This acquisition will help us to continue our expansion into all corners of the plant-based food space.”

“We are very excited to be joining the Fresh Factory family,” said Chef David Choi Jr, co-founder and creator of Phyter Food. “This will only help further our mission to create delicious plant-based snacks that support a healthy lifestyle. We are confident that the Fresh Factory aligns perfectly with our founding principles. We look forward to continuing Phyter’s growth and development as part of this innovative company.”

The deal is expected to close in July 2021.