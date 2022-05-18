Capitol Food Company (CFC) is proud to announce its most recent expansion in the bakery ingredients sector. On February 27, 2022, CFC acquired the assets and the good-will of Allied Sales & Distribution, Inc., located in Vernon, CA.

Allied Sales & Distribution Inc. (ASD) is a specialty bakery ingredient distributor and importer focused on industrial manufacturing supply, service, and support. With over 53 years of experience, ASD provides third party storage and logistics services so that partner-customers may focus entirely on converting top quality ingredients into finished products.

The merging of the two companies will help strengthen the position CFC has created in the food/functional food ingredients space. With further expansion to its customer base, warehousing and distribution geographically, CFC will continue to deliver first-class service to its valued customers and provide an excellent route to market for all valued vendors/suppliers.

John D. Levi, vice president of operations at CFC stated, The dedicated team at CFC welcome the addition of Gregg Nevens, Allied Sales, and their loyal customers into the CFC family. We look forward to providing them with the same passion Gregg and his team have achieved for the past 53 years,”.

“In order to continue to offer good service to customers and a broader product portfolio, the merging of the two companies will deliver a stronger product offering in the ever-growing market sectors, bakery and wholesome, nutritious food ingredients. The combined companies will continue to focus on the growing trends like whole grain, good-for-you and of course plant-based, healthy innovative ingredients,” said Gregg Nevens of ASD.

Source: Capitol Food Company