Company: Ferrara

Website: www.ferrarausa.com

Introduced: May 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $2.69-$8.99

Product Snapshot: Just in time for summer, Ferrara is introducing a new fruit snacks master brand, meant to bring a sense of permissible fun to snacking for families—aptly called Funables. Ferrara identified whitespace in the category where families were looking for snacks with high quality, better-for-you ingredients, and a way to make snacking enjoyable for kids with engaging on-pack experiences. Formerly Kellogg’s Fruity Snacks, Funables combines both of these elements for a fun snacking experience with each bite, including packtivations, custom fruit snack pieces and top licensing partnerships.

The new Funables hitting shelves at retailers and grocery stores nationwide in May includes:

Innovation Tic Tac Toe: Will feature an individual pouch that unfolds to become a game board and fruit snack pieces that are dual flavor (strawberry & blueberry) and two-sided in “X” and “O” shapes to inspire game play.

Licensed Partnerships: Funables aims to encourage people to “Have fun. Eat it too.” with packtivations across all licensed skus and new licensed partnerships, including: DC Comics: Will feature a unique Batman comic strip on the back of each pack that will be exclusive to Funables . Baby Shark: Will feature fruit snacks in the shape of each character coinciding with the launch of the new show on Nick Jr. Spirit: Will have stickers on pack so you can design your very own Spirit sticker horse.

Licensed Strategy with Barbie: This reimagined licensed strategy aims to empower girls and celebrate diversity, featuring girls from different backgrounds representing a variety of careers on pack. A portion of the proceeds from these fruit snacks will support The Dream Gap Project initiative, which gives girls resources to break barriers and reach their potential.

Reformulated Recipes: Fat-free and made with real fruit puree, the fruit snacks will now be fortified with Vitamins A, C and E to create a snack both parents and kids feel good about.

Packaging: New packaging will drive brand equity, by giving more attention, space and credit to the Funables brand and creating a more cohesive and shoppable shelf block for consumers.

Funables will offer 10 varieties, which will all hit shelves at retailers and grocery stores nationwide in May and the suggested retail price will vary based on the size of pack. Funables will be available starting at $2.69-$3.19 for a 10 ct box, $4.59-5.19 for a 22 ct box, and $8.49-8.99 for a 40 ct box.