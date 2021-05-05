Company: Grand Traverse Pie Company

Website: https://gtpie.com/

Introduced: April 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $39.99

Product Snapshot: Grand Traverse Pie Company is excited to celebrate moms everywhere with a spectacular pie. For this Mother’s Day, Grand Traverse Pie Company is thrilled to release a Strawberry Champagne Pie filled with red ripe strawberry filling with a hint of champagne flavor, finished with Grand Traverse Pie Company’s toasty crumb topping, and drizzled with chocolate ganache. Each pie has a pastry dough ribbon and heart that says ‘MOM’ for Mother’s Day. This signature pie back by popular demand as part of the "Best of Series of Pie," and will be served throughout the month of May. Shipping is also available all month long at www.gtpie.com.

Complimentary slices of pie for Moms and Dads on their special day are offered at most GT Pie locations. Both Traverse City, MI and Grand Rapids Pie Shops are closed on Sunday, so to celebrate those locations will offer the free slices on Saturday. Additionally, the Troy, MI location is currently closed both Saturday and Sunday, so the free slices will be offered on the Friday preceding both holidays. Visit www.GTPie.com for exact pie shop hours.