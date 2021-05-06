ADM has announced at its 98th Annual Stockholders’ Meeting the election of its board of directors, including new director Ted Colbert.

Colbert has been executive vice president of The Boeing Company and president and chief executive officer of Boeing Global Services since October 2019. Prior to this role, Colbert served in a variety of roles at The Boeing Company since 2009, including chief information officer and senior vice president of Information Technology & Data Analytics and vice president of Information Technology Infrastructure. Colbert also served as senior vice president of Enterprise Architecture at Citigroup from 2007 to 2009. Colbert brings extensive expertise in corporate leadership to the Board of Directors, as well as significant knowledge of information technology, information security, and data and analytics.

Eleven incumbent directors were also re-elected, including: Michael S. Burke, Terrell K. Crews, Pierre Dufour, Donald E. Felsinger, Suzan F. Harrison, Juan R. Luciano, Patrick J. Moore, Francisco J. Sanchez, Debra A. Sandler, Lei Z. Schlitz and Kelvin R. Westbrook.