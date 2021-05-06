Eriez has announced the appointment of Andrew Olsen as chief financial officer (CFO) and treasurer, effective April 19, 2021. He will be based out of the company’s global headquarters in Erie, Pennsylvania, and report to Eriez President and CEO Lukas Guenthardt.

Olsen brings extensive experience in corporate and operational finance to his new role on the Eriez corporate leadership team. He served most recently as chief financial officer at General Electric Aviation – Advanced Atomization Technologies, a joint venture of Parker Aviation and General Electric based in Clyde, New York. His background, which includes high-level positions at several industrial manufacturing companies, has helped him develop a deep understanding of the finance and accounting principles critical to Eriez’ business, according to Guenthardt.

“Andrew’s career has included leading global teams in challenging market conditions,” says Guenthardt. “His functional expertise in business transformation and process optimization will help Eriez advance its strategic initiatives toward sustainable, profitable growth,” he adds.

Olsen, a long-time resident of western New York, holds a dual bachelor’s degree in management and marketing from Canisius College and a master’s degree in business administration from The State University of New York at Buffalo. He is currently pursuing a master’s degree in economics through Purdue Global University.