Weston Foods, a North American baker, has released Baking Better, its 2020 Environment, Social and Governance Report.

The report celebrates Weston Foods 139-year history of supporting its customers and communities through programs like Seeding Stronger Communities. It also acknowledges the work ahead to support a sustainable future.

“At Weston Foods, we recognize the need for a proactive approach to protect and preserve our environment in the fight against climate change,” says Luc Mongeau, president, Weston Foods. “As we pursue our purpose of Elevating Everyday Moments, we’re committed to increasing our efforts to support a sustainable future.”



Committed to long-term targets

The launch of the ESG report and the company’s first disclosure to the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) sets out Weston Foods commitment to support environmental and social change and report annually on its progress. The company has set out its areas of focus and longer-term targets, built around five pillars, against which it will report on an annual basis. They are:

Responsibly sourcing high-priority ingredients

Developing and using sustainable packaging

Reducing energy and carbon emissions

Reducing waste and losses

Supporting diversity, equity, our people and communities

