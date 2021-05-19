Company: Kellogg's

Website: www.kelloggs.com

Introduced: May 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $3.39-$10.79

Product Snapshot: Snap, Crackle and Pop want you to enjoy the quintessential flavors of summer—in the form of Rice Krispies Treats. Not only will fans crave the return of Rice Krispies Treats Strawberry, they are also sure to savor the flavors inspired by Neapolitan ice cream with a Mini-Squares Variety Pack featuring Chocolate, Original and the new Strawberry Rice Krispies Treats.

Whether you get berry excited about strawberry-flavored marshmallowy goodness, call yourself a chocolate connoisseur, or have a taste for the classics, Rice Krispies Treats has you covered. The new Rice Krispies Treats Mini Squares: Chocolate, Original, and Strawberry Variety Pack offers choice as well as convenience, serving up the perfect on-the-go snack choice for a family adventure.

The Rice Krispies Treats Mini Squares: Chocolate, Original and Strawberry Variety Pack will be available for a SRP of $10.79 for a 64-count box, and Rice Krispies Treats Strawberry will be available for a SRP of $3.39 for an 8-count box and $5.49 for a 16-count box. Find these treats on shelves at retailers nationwide by the end of May.