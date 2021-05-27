Company: 88 Acres

Website: https://88acres.com/

Introduced: May 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $2.39-$2.99

Product Snapshot: 88 Acres, the seed-based food company known for its simple, plant-based ingredients and allergy-friendly Seed Bars, Seed Butters, Seed’nola, and Protein Bars is now even more accessible to consumers looking for wholesome, nutritious snacks as the brand expands into all 360+ Sprouts Farmers Market locations nationwide. Along with the excitement of hitting Sprouts shelves this month, 88 Acres is thrilled to debut their retail product exclusive: their Blueberry Lemon Seed + Oat Bar. While this flavor has been a part of the 88 Acres’ direct-to-consumer limited edition strategy since 2019, the Sprouts launch will include Blueberry Lemon as a permanent core flavor. It will be joined on Sprouts shelves by 88 Acres’ most popular Dark Chocolate Sea Salt Seed + Oat Bar as well as their best-selling Protein Bars: Banana Bread and Dark Chocolate Brownie.

The wholesome and nutritious Seed + Oat Bars are made with pumpkin, sunflower, and flax seeds, along with gluten-free oats for a satisfying balance of healthy fats, fiber, and complete protein along with a spectrum of body-boosting minerals and antioxidants in a chewy, soft-baked bar. The Protein Bars are the first high protein bar to be made with a whole source of protein: whole roasted pumpkin seeds, plus just 6 other simple ingredients. All 88 Acres products are made in their own dedicated bakery in Boston that is free of peanuts, tree nuts, gluten, dairy, eggs, soy, and sesame. All of its snacks are Certified Gluten-Free, Nut-Free, non-GMO Project Verified, Kosher, and Certified Vegan.

The partnership and synergy between 88 Acres and Sprouts could not be stronger and more perfectly aligned. 88 Acres selected Sprouts for this retail partnership because of its reputation for offering fresh, natural, and wholesome products at accessible prices. The healthy grocer has been a driving force for innovation in natural and organic foods since its inception and has introduced customers to numerous niche brands. Furthermore, Sprouts allows 88 Acres to expand their presence in regions across the U.S. where they have not previously had a large footprint, including Phoenix, San Diego, Los Angeles, Atlanta, Tampa, and Denver.

“We are thrilled to partner with Sprouts Farmers Market, a pioneer in the natural foods space, to introduce their customers to our Seed + Oat Bars and Protein Bars. We share the same core principles as Sprouts to bring healthy, high-quality products for our consumers and could not be happier to exclusively launch our new Blueberry Lemon Seed + Oat Bar along with our other best- sellers. We look forward to continuing this meaningful partnership and serving the Sprouts customers” says Nicole Ledoux, co-founder & CEO of 88 Acres.