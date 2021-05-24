Utz Brands, Inc. is excited to partner and fly together with Breeze Airways. As a core food selection, Utz Original Potato Chips will be served to Breeze Airways Guests onboard flights.

Breeze Airways is the new, “Seriously Nice” U.S. carrier from JetBlue founder David Neeleman, who has unveiled its network comprised of 39 nonstop routes between 16 cities located across the Southwest, Midwest, Southeast and Eastern US.

Utz, makers of iconic potato chips, pretzels and cheese balls, is pleased to serve as a core food selection on Breeze Airways flights. Celebrating its 100th year anniversary, Utz Potato Chips are made the same way now as they were at the beginning—made with simple ingredients, farm-fresh potatoes, and the same family-crafted flavor since 1921.

“Congratulations to David Neeleman and the Breeze Airways Team for earning their wings,” said Dylan Lissette, chief executive officer of Utz Brands, Inc. “And, we are excited to become part of the team by serving our family-favorite, Utz Original Potato Chips on Breeze Airways flights. That’s a match made in the skies!”

Utz snacks are sold in leading retailers across the U.S. as well as online at the Utz online Store. And they’re available on board Breeze Airways flights too!

Join the conversation on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter using @UtzSnacks and #UTZBREEZEAIRWAYS.