Company: Utz Snacks, Ferrara

Website: www.utzsnacks.com

Introduced: January 2022

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $4.99-$12.99

Product Snapshot: Utz Brands, Inc. is pleased to announce a partnership with Ferrara, a related company of the Ferrero Group, to create new and exciting snack food variety packs. Responding to the growing consumer demand for variety packs, this partnership aligns category leaders with iconic brand portfolios and significant retail reach capabilities, a powerful combination.

According to consumer research, more than 60 percent of consumers prefer sweet and salty varieties in a multi-pack, yet currently only 16 percent of available multi-packs offer that variety. The Ferrara and Utz partnership will work together to create variety packs to satisfy those consumer needs.

In January of 2022, the Ferrara and Utz partnership will launch a diverse portfolio of different sized snack variety packs, competitively priced with suggested retail prices ranging from $4.99 to $12.99. The variety packs will include a range of indulgent sweet and salty snack foods, such as cookies, pretzels, cheeseballs, popcorn and more.

“We are excited to partner with Ferrara on a range of new Sweet & Salty Mix variety packs! Through the snack variety packs we mutually create, we’ll place tens of millions of Utz Brand packages into the hands of consumers across the United States, further accelerating the geographic expansion of Utz Brands. When consumers try our snacks, they repeat purchase at high rates, and we look forward to the exposure and incremental brand trial this will bring to Utz. Aligning Ferrara, Keebler, Mother’s, and Utz is a winning combination, and there’s more in store for this creative and powerful partnership,” said Dylan Lissette, chief executive officer, Utz Brands, Inc.

“We are constantly looking for new ways to innovate with the consumer in mind, and so we are very excited to partner with Utz and break into the Sweet & Salty category to leverage our expertise in growing storied brands like Keebler and Mother’s cookies and pair that with Utz’s experience in potato chips, pretzels and more,” said Natalie Hagstrom, general manager, cookies, at Ferrara. “With our respective diverse portfolios of products, both brands are poised to fuel future innovations in the space.”

Utz Brand snack foods are sold in leading retailers across the U.S. as well as on-line at the Utz online Store. Join the conversation on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter using @UtzSnacks, or @FerraraUSA on Facebook and Twitter.