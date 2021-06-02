Monogram Foods, a privately-held food manufacturer headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee, has completed an acquisition of Quality Food Processors located in Denison, Iowa. With this acquisition, Monogram's annual revenue will exceed $1 billion. The acquisition, which integrates a former supplier into the Monogram family, highlights Monogram’s commitment to expanding its business by joining with companies that share similar values.

“This is an important day for our company and one that ensures we continue to grow in the prepared meats space, especially in the bacon category,” said Karl Schledwitz, Monogram executive chairman and CEO. “This integration allows for Monogram’s continued focus on being the ‘Growth Partner That Makes It Better.’”

Monogram now operates ten food manufacturing facilities in six states and employs more than 3,000 employees. The addition of the former Quality Food Processors represents a significant opportunity to bring greater value to and better serve its customers.