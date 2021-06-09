Company: SunRidge Farms

Website: https://sunridgefarms.com/

Introduced: June 2021

Distribution: National

Product Snapshot: SunRidge Farms is pleased to announce further conversions to a recyclable packaging program, which reflects the company’s sustainability goals. This transition will save the environment from millions of unwanted and harmful plastic bags.

"For over 40 years, SunRidge has been producing high-quality bulk and packaged foods that offer a commitment to a healthier lifestyle and a sustainable environmental footprint through a deep passion for quality, integrity and environmental sensibility. “We continue to drive change, along with our customers, for quality and a better world by eliminating plastics which are non-recyclable,” says Mark Devencenzi, national sales manager of SunRidge.

“This commitment to recyclable and compostable packaging furthers our path toward environmental integrity,” says Devencenzi. “In addition, our 3,052 solar panels now produce over 786,000 kilowatt-hours of energy annually, a key component of our 100 percent renewable energy facility. SunRidge is home to one of the nation’s first Certified Organic and solar powered manufacturing facilities, and we utilize full spectrum lighting, skylights and windows for our offices and warehouses,” he adds.

In addition to recyclable packaging, SunRidge aims to reduce packaging waste and reduce its carbon footprint by encouraging bulk shopping and bulk merchandising in stores across the country. The bulk department, like produce, uses minimal packaging, allows shoppers to affordably buy what they need,” says Devencenzi. “Package-free solutions are an outstanding and economical alternative to expensive and wasteful packaging that often ends up in the ocean or overwhelmed landfills,” he says.