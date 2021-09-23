Company: Love + Chew Brands

Website: www.loveandchew.com

Introduced: September 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $34.99 (12-pack)

Product Snapshot: Love + Chew Brands, producer of vegan superfood cookies, has announced the release of Pumpkin Chip cookies as a limited-edition flavor for fall. Made with simple ingredients such as almonds, dates, pumpkin spice, and fair-trade dark chocolate chips, the gluten-free, paleo Pumpkin Chip cookies are now available through the Love + Chew website to mark the first day of fall.

“Our customers have been asking for a pumpkin spice flavor,” said Love + Chew Founder and CEO Lauren Chew. “With hints of pumpkin, spices, and chocolate chips, we think our newest cookie flavor will be a fun seasonal addition to our line-up.”

Love + Chew’s Pumpkin Chip cookies offer 7 grams of protein, 5 grams of fiber, and are made with clean ingredients. Love + Chew makes for a quick breakfast snack, pre-workout or post-workout treat, or an afternoon pick-me-up. In addition to Pumpkin Chip, Love + Chew produces four other flavors: Banana Bread, Cherry Almond, Chocolate Chia, and Mocha Chip. All ingredients are sourced in North America, and the cookies are produced, packaged, and shipped in California.