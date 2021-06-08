Company: Mettler-Toledo

Website: www.mt.com

Technology Snapshot: Mettler-Toledo Product Inspection’s C-Series checkweighing systems are setting new standards for speed and precision with the addition of new load cell technology that allows them to achieve industry-leading throughputs. The FlashCell load cells weigh food products at speeds of up to 800ppm, with precision better than required by Measuring Instrument Directive (MID). With three different load cell types in the FlashCell portfolio, food manufacturers can select the appropriate load cell for their products, weighing a complete product range up to 10 kg reliably and precisely. Users of Mettler-Toledo C-Series checkweighers can now process products more quickly and reduce product give-away through greater weighing precision. Manufacturers will also benefit from smaller checkweighing system footprints to fit within limited factory floor space.

Performance metrics have already been proven: Mettler-Toledo has carried out extensive tests comparing the new FlashCell to current EMFR load cells, as well as installed its new load cell technology at customer sites. Through these tests and installations, FlashCell load cell checkweighers have demonstrated, for example, the ability to achieve throughputs up to 800ppm and a 40 percent improved standard deviation for a 35g cereal bar.

“FlashCell technology is a significant further improvement of the already flexible C-Series checkweighers, giving customers the opportunity to increase performance significantly while maximizing precision according to their needs,” said Frank Borrmann, market manager, Mettler-Toledo Product Inspection.

Borrmann continues, “In today’s market, food manufacturers need to be able to respond quickly and competently to fast-changing trends, including changes in product types, shapes and weights. By investing in a checkweigher from Mettler-Toledo with FlashCell load cell technology, manufacturers will receive a flexible and future-proof system, where every component can adapt to future requirements."

Performance enhancements delivered by Mettler-Toledo FlashCell load cell technology include: