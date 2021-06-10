The 2021 Sweets & Snacks Expo on June 22–25, 2021 in Indianapolis is where the confectionery and snack industries will find more than two years’ worth of products on the show floor, and the excitement for the show continues to grow. Today, the Sweets & Snacks Expo released the top trends for the 2021 confectionery and snack categories, and these explosive trends will be seen on the show floor in Indianapolis.

“The Sweets & Snacks Expo is where the top candy and snack companies showcase their newest products, and this year is even more important as we get back to business,” John Downs, president & CEO of the National Confectioners Association, said. “While consumer purchasing habits may have shifted to meet the new environment, manufacturers are exceeding expectations with new products, flavors and innovations.

Here are some of the trends expected at this year’s Sweets & Snacks Expo:

Smaller pack sizes: More companies continue to develop smaller pack sizes containing 200 calories or less. This trend empowers the consumer to make informed choices when they are ready to treat themselves to their favorite snack or candy.

All these trends and more will be on display on the Sweets & Snacks Expo show floor and in the show’s Destination Retail, which showcases ideas for driving excitement around the four big confectionery sales seasons—Valentine’s Day, Easter, Halloween, and the Winter Holidays—and National Candy Month as these incremental sales opportunities continue to grow. As a candy moment on the rise, National Candy Month, which occurs each June, presents the opportunity to bridge the gap between the major holidays in the spring and fall for retailers across the country, and Destination Retail spells out the value proposition of this unique opportunity.

The 2021 Sweets & Snacks Expo will be held in Indianapolis for the first time in the show’s storied history. Join us from June 22–25 to see the latest in product innovation, connect with colleagues and gain important insights on how to reach today’s consumers.

To get more information or register, visit SweetsAndSnacks.com.