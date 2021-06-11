Company: Mondelēz International

Website: www.mondelezinternational.com

Ingredient Snapshot: Introducing Chunky CHIPS AHOY! Cookie Pieces—a versatile and convenient new format of America’s favorite chocolate chip cookie. Available starting July 2021, the classic cookie pieces are the perfect mix-in, add-on, and ingredient for frozen desserts, baked goods, sweet treats, and more. From decadent breakfast applications to over-the-top milkshakes, Chunky CHIPS AHOY! Cookie Pieces help bring more profitability across dayparts.

With 96 percent total brand awareness, CHIPS AHOY! can easily elevate menu appeal and help increase profit margins. As summer is just around the corner, consider increasing your frozen treat offerings with chocolate chip cookie ice cream sundaes, ice cream sandwiches or Instagram-worthy milkshakes.

Chunky CHIPS AHOY! Cookie Pieces make it easy to create value-adds and limited-time offers. For example, mix cookie pieces into pancake and waffle batters for elevated brunch offerings or add a playful twist to popular items like donuts, brownies, cupcakes and cheesecake. And don’t forget your beverage menu. From creative coffee drinks to signature cocktails, these versatile cookie pieces can inspire menu items across dayparts.

Already loved by consumers, CHIPS AHOY! Cookies outsell the competition more than 10:1 in retail. The classic cookie is also the next big trend. Chocolate chip cookies are predicted to outperform all other food, beverages and ingredients on menus by 94 percent over the next four years.

For a limited time, operators can save up to $300 with the Chunky CHIPS AHOY! Cookie Pieces rebate. Visit www.CHIPSAHOYPieces.com for more information and recipe inspiration.