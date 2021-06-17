Company: Tree Top

Ingredient Snapshot: Tree Top has announced the addition of a new fruit ingredient to its extensive plant-based portfolio: Drum Dried Pumpkin Flake Powder. The powder is made from nutrient-dense pumpkins, grown in the fertile soil of Washington. Shortly after harvest, pumpkins are pureed and dried without any preservatives. Pumpkin powder is a versatile ingredient that naturally enhances flavor and color. It can be used in multiple food and beverage applications from smoothies and soups to baked goods and pet foods.

“Pumpkin is a natural fit with our other wholesome fruit ingredients,” says Jeannie Swedberg, director of customer development and marketing, Tree Top. “We’re seeing growing demand for plant-based ingredients with functional benefits. Pumpkin is not only sweet and delicious, it’s packed with an impressive array of phytonutrients and antioxidants that are associated with wellness benefits, such as immune and digestive health. Rather than just a seasonal ingredient, we see pumpkin becoming valued and used as a year-round super fruit.”

Pumpkin powder is full of vital nutrients. It contains high levels of immune-boosting nutrients, including vitamin C and vitamin A. There’s also folate and iron, which can help strengthen the immune system by supporting physical barriers, such as the skin, and boosting production of antibodies. The dietary fiber in pumpkin is a prebiotic that supports digestive, and ultimately, immune health.

A rich source of antioxidants, pumpkin contains alpha-carotene, beta-carotene, and beta-cryptoxanthin, which can combat free radicals and prevent cell damage. Studies show that the antioxidants in pumpkin powder may also help lower the likelihood of certain cancers. And the carotenoids, which give pumpkin its bright yellow-orange color, may help reduce the risk of eye disease.

In food and beverage development, here are some of the benefits of using Tree Top Dried Pumpkin Flake Powder:

Naturally enhances flavor and color

Low calorie, low fat, nutrient dense

Replacement for wet pumpkin puree

May be used as healthy alternative to flour and sugar

GMO free, gluten-free, plant-based, kosher

Easy to reconstitute, just add water; allows viscosity to be controlled

Easily blended into dough matrix or filling

Shelf-stable, long lasting in ambient temperatures

Finished products can be labeled “made with real fruit”

May be labeled as pumpkin powder or dried pumpkin on ingredient statement

Low-cost transportation and storage

Versatile; useful in numerous applications

