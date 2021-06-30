Company: PeaTos

Website: www.peatos.com

Introduced: June 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $3.99

Product Snapshot: PeaTos, the Los Angeles based snack food brand, continues to shake up traditional snacking with the launch of three new crunchy tortilla-style chips: Nacho Cheese, Zesty Ranch and a vegan Fiery Nacho. Its mission is to disrupt America’s pantry and redefine America’s go-to snack choice. PeaTos first took on Cheetos and Funyuns by reinventing the traditional corn-based classics with peas and clean ingredients—offering a new twist on old formulas that includes 4g of protein and 3g of fiber per serving. With the new tortilla-style chip, PeaTos will expand its domain, broadening its reach and appeal to snack fans across the U.S by now taking on the Frito Lay crown jewel, Doritos.

PeaTos challenges the status quo when it comes to snacking, using peas to add nutritional value and replacing the artificial colors and flavors with natural ingredients—delivering what the brand calls “junk food” without the junk.

“We’re all about the greatest tasting chips of all time,” explained Nick Desai, CEO of PeaTos. “People love chips and want better options. We deliver on this promise every day, and our fans love the lack of compromise.”

For Doritos fans clamoring for more nutrition and less artificial junk, PeaTos rises to the occasion with three bold flavors that America has come to know and love: Nacho Cheese, Zesty Ranch, and a vegan Fiery Nacho. PeaTos Crunchy Chips speak to an increasingly important consumer expectation that snacks be delicious and nutritious. PeaTos fans have shown overwhelming support for their vegan Fiery Hot curls, and the brand responded by giving them more of what they love, a new format of their favorite vegan snack. With the addition of the Spicy Nacho chip, the brand now has two vegan SKUs in its growing portfolio of flavor-forward better snacks.