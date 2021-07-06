BFree Foods has announced the launch of its new online store for direct website purchases in the U.S. The website now offers an easy way for consumers to purchase their favorite BFree products, including new bundle options, for delivery straight to their doorstep with free shipping over $30 in the continental U.S. There's also the new option to enroll in a monthly delivery subscription.

BFree's new online shop features three new bundle options for $40 each: the Grill Pack which contains two Burger Buns, Paninis, and Bake-at-Home Demi Baguettes; Family Faves which contains the Pizza Crust, Bake-at-Home Demi Baguette, Burger Buns, Panini, Pita, and Sweet Potato Wrap; and the Wrap Pack which contains five of any product/flavor of choice for those preferring to customize their orders.

Also available are BFree's popular Pizza Crust for $7.99 and other products for $6.99 including: Stone Baked Pita Bread, Wholegrain Pita Breads, Bake-at-Home Demi Baguette, Grilled Panini, Burger Buns, Sweet Potato Wrap, Quinoa and Chia Seeds Wrap, and Multigrain Wrap.

"Our focus has always been on making our products easily accessible to everyone," says Chloe Twomey, advertising and promotions manager at BFree Foods. "During the pandemic, the convenience and ease of having groceries delivered has become more important than ever before. We're thrilled to be able to provide our U.S. customers with a simplified shopping experience from the comfort of home."

BFree products are vegan and free from all major allergens, including gluten, wheat, dairy, eggs, nuts, and soy, providing great taste and nutrition without compromise. For more information, visit BFreeFoods.us.