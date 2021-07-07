It's no secret that lunchtime isn't what it used to be. It's the meal to work through, forget or skip for anything that's a better use of time. But what if there was a more satisfying way to enjoy lunch? Enter Cheez-It Snap'd—a cheesy, thin and crispy snack baked with 100 percent real cheese that brings out the best in your sandwich and raises the bar on even the most boring lunchtime meals.

To help Americans out of their lunch rut, Cheez-It Snap'd is offering one lucky winner the chance to take their lunch to the next level with a year's supply of Cheez-It Snap'd and $10,000 in lunch money.

"Lunch has unfortunately evolved into a boring routine for many Americans," said Scott Crowley, brand senior director for Cheez-It. "That's why we want to show Cheez-It Snap'd fans how adding the cheesy, thin, and crispy crunch from Cheez-It Snap'd will level up their lunch and make it a meal to look forward to again."

Who better to break through meal malaise and wake up America's sandwich makers than snappy star, beloved show host, actor, director, comedian, and self-proclaimed Cheez-It fan, Alfonso Ribeiro? Cheez-It Snap'd is partnering with Ribeiro to call attention to America's saddest sandwiches while providing the perfect fix.

"Nothing beats a satisfying meal, and I know America deserves better than a sad, bland sandwich for lunch," said Alfonso Ribeiro. "I've always been a fan of the Cheez-It brand, and I think the 'Snap'd My Sandwich' sweepstakes is the perfect way to snap Americans out of their lunchtime rut. Why settle for no sides or boring chips when you could win a year's supply of the perfect combination of cheesy, thin and crispy Cheez-It Snap'd—all in one bite?"

From July 7 to 21, fans can comment on Alfonso Ribeiro's Instagram (@therealalfonsoribeiro) or Facebook (Facebook.com/officialalfonsoribeiro) posts telling us about their sad sandwich, using #SnapdMySandwichEntry to enter for the chance to win a year's supply of Cheez-It Snap'd and $10,000 to level up lunch. For official rules click here (no purchase necessary).

For more information on the sweepstakes and the latest on Cheez-It, follow @CheezIt on Instagram and check out Facebook.com/CheezIt. And don't forget, Cheez-It Snap'd can be found at retailers nationwide.