Company: Kellogg Co.

Website: www.kelloggs.com

Introduced: May 2022

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $5.19

Product Snapshot: The Cheez-It brand has launched Cheez-It Snap'd Scorchin' Hot Cheddar.

This limited-time offering is baked with 100% real cheddar cheese and features fiery heat, garlic and savory umami flavors. Each bite features spice and cheese, delivering a tongue-tingling scorchin' hot cheesy flavor.

"Lunch has become the mundane or forgotten meal, but with the cheesy, thin and crispy crunch from Cheez-It Snap'd, we're bringing that 'I can't wait until lunch' feeling back," said Erin Storm, senior marketing director of Cheez-It. "With the debut of Cheez-It Snap'd Scorchin' Hot Cheddar, we're spicing up lunchtime and sending taste buds on a fiery, cheesy ride—making an unskippable lunch experience with a blazing kick."

Cheez-It Snap'd Scorchin' Hot Cheddar is available at retailers nationwide starting in May, for this summer only.

For more about Cheez-It, see "2022 Snack Producer of the Year: Kellogg Co. and Cheez-It crackers" on the SF&WB website, or "Snack Producer of the Year: Kellogg’s," the cover story for the March 2022 issue of the SF&WB eMagazine.