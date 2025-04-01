Bakery ProductsNew Snack and Bakery ProductsMuffins

Little Bites introduces two new muffin flavors

The brand's new pineapple flavor is a limited-time-offering.

By SF&WB Staff
Little Bites Snacks introduces Tropical Pineapple and Vanilla muffins

Courtesy of Entenmann's

April 1, 2025

Entenmann's Little Bites Snacks is debuting two new muffin flavors: Little Bites Vanilla Muffins and Little Bites Tropical Pineapple Muffins (a limited-time offering).

"Little Bites is committed to transforming snack time into a flavor-packed adventure that both kids and parents approve," says Rielly Whims, brand manager for Little Bites Snacks. "Our new Vanilla Muffins capture the rich, creamy flavor of a classic favorite, while Tropical Pineapple Muffins, available for a limited time, add a playful tropical sensation. We can't wait for families to join us on this flavor journey!"

New Little Bites Vanilla Muffins celebrate the simple flavor of vanilla in a portioned pouch. For those looking for a limited-time treat, Little Bites Tropical Pineapple Muffins provide a twist with real pineapple.

Starting this month, consumers can find Little Bites Vanilla Muffins (available in 5-ct and 10-ct packages) and Little Bites Tropical Pineapple Muffins (available in 5-ct) at major retailers nationwide with a suggested retail price of $5.49 for 5-ct.

Grupo Bimbo S.A.B. de C.V. is on the current Snack Food & Wholesale Bakery “Top 50 Snack & Bakery Companies” list. Click here to view the current “Top 50” rankings.

KEYWORDS: Bimbo Bakeries USA Entenmann's Little Bites pineapple vanilla

