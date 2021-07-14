Awakened Foods, makers of Ka-Pop! Super Grain Snacks, and Bubba's Fine Foods Paleo & Keto-friendly Snacks & Granolas, just announced a significant strategic investment from Clover Vitality.

"We have followed Awakened and its predecessor brands for years and are excited about its products and growth. We believe Ka-Pop! and Bubba's decision to merge and vertically integrate its production strongly positions it in a rapidly evolving category. We are excited to provide funding to help it further accelerate its growth," said Alex Schneider, co-founder, and manager of Clover Vitality Fund.

The investment comes on the heels of significant business acceleration. Awakened Foods won BizWest's Fastest Growing Company in Northern Colorado, Ka-Pop! secured four divisions of Kroger and Thrive Market, Bubba's Fine Foods launched national with two airlines, and landed the #1 selling Nut Mix on Amazon for Bubba's Keto Nut Mix.

"We are thrilled to partner with Clover Vitality," said Dustin Finkel, CEO. "We have shown since our merger in January that Awakened Foods creates synergies & scale to unlock significant, profitable growth aligned with major market trends in natural foods. We will continue to exceed investor expectations by using this investment to drive core portfolio acceleration through innovation & marketing."

Clover Vitality is a growth equity firm focused on emerging food and beverage companies. The firm is led by three principals (Bert Cohen, Alex Schneider and David Choe) who have dedicated their careers to these industries as operators and investors.

Awakened represents Clover Vitality sixth investment in better-for-you food and beverage companies. For more information, please visit www.clovervitality.com.

Awakened Foods is the holding company for the branded businesses, Ka-Pop! Snacks and Bubba's Fine Foods, and co-manufacturing businesses, Awakened Food Crafters.

Ka-Pop! Snacks creates products powered by super grain sorghum. Ka-Pop! is gluten-free, vegan, non-GMO, and allergen-friendly, skyrocketing to fame behind a recent feature on ABC's Shark Tank. www.kapopsnacks.com.

Since 2014, Bubba's Fine Foods has been at the head of a natural health food revolution. Bubba's satisfies with every bite of their paleo, keto and grain-free granolas & snacks. www.bubbasfinefoods.com

Awakened Food Crafters has a well-established business in private label and co-manufacturing with some of the most rigorous clients in the industry. www.awakenedfoodcrafters.com

To coordinate a conversation, contact Dustin Finkel at Dustin@awakenedfoods.com.

