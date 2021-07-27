Company: RIND Snacks

Website: www.rindsnacks.com

Introduced: July 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $5.99

Product Snapshot: RIND, maker of functional and sustainable whole fruit snacks, is giving chips a new look this summer with the launch of RIND Chips—a single-ingredient fruit chip.

RIND Chips combines the great taste of tangy, bittersweet flavors from fruits with the satisfying crunch of a chip. Available in Apple, Kiwi, and Orange, the chips feature a clean ingredient list of only skin-on fruit. By keeping the peel on the fruit, the chips deliver two to three times more fiber, immunity-boosting vitamin C, and less sugar than other dried fruit brands.

RIND Orange and Kiwi Chips will be the first time that these fruits have been transformed into a chip and have approximately 300 percent and 200 percent of the daily value of vitamin C per bag, respectively.

Each bag contains no added sugar and is vegan, gluten-free, and Non-GMO Project Verified. Whether chip lovers are eating the snack on its own, dipped into a favorite condiment or spread, with a charcuterie board, or as a craft cocktail garnish, this snack is crispy, craveable, and crushable.

RIND Chips have an MSRP of $5.99 and will be sold on RINDSnacks.com and Amazon.