Company: Nature's Path

Website: us.naturespath.com

Introduced: July 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $5.49-$6.99

Product Snapshot: Nature’s Path, North America’s largest organic breakfast cereal and snack food company, is excited to introduce its new No Added Sugar granola.

No Added Sugar granola delivers exceptional flavor, 100 percent certified organic ingredients and all the nutritional value you depend on from Nature’s Path, without the sugar kick. Made with zero added sugar or any chemical sugar additives, No Added Sugar granola contains just four grams of sugar (from natural sweeteners) per serving.

“People are worried about the amount of sugar they are consuming,” says Arjan Stephens, Nature’s Path general manager. “87 percent of U.S. consumers say they are limiting their sugar consumption to some degree. Our No Added Sugar granola makes reducing your sugar intake easy. Our new granolas contain zero percent added sugar but are still 100 percent delicious!”

No Added Sugar Granola comes in two flavors: Vanilla Almond Butter and Mixed Berry. Vanilla Almond Butter is blend of whole grain oats (17 grams of whole grains) and protein-packed almond butter, and offers up a crunchy, nutty taste.

Mixed Berry is jam-packed with 100 percent organic dried blueberries, raspberries, and strawberries, and also contains 17 grams of whole grains. Both granolas contain healthy fats from sunflower oil, which helps you to feel full while maintaining stable blood sugar levels.

The secret behind Nature’s Path No Added Sugar Granola’s sweet taste is its star ingredient: date powder. Made from dates that have been sorted, pitted and ground into a finely milled flour, the date powder in No Added Sugar Granola provides a hint of sweetness, with none of the bitter aftertaste sometimes associated with alternative sweeteners.

“Dates are also high in fiber, which is fantastic for digestive health.” says Stephens. “And their fiber content makes dates a low-glycemic food, so you can enjoy the sweet taste of No Added Sugar granola without a blood-sugar spike. Science has shown a clear link between a diet high in added sugars, and chronic conditions like obesity, diabetes and heart disease. Our No Added Sugar granolas are an easy way of reducing your sugar intake, without sacrificing taste or nutrition.”

Both Vanilla Almond Butter and Mixed Berry No Added Sugar granolas come in convenient resealable pouches that keeps your granola fresh long after you open it.

Nature’s Path No Added Sugar Granola is now available at major retailers nationwide including Kroger, Target, and Amazon.